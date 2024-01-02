Suggestions on new pump/res combo

So I have a box that spends a lot of time on, and the room stays fairly cool, but I'm working with a 14700k , Thermal right Peerless Assassin in a Lian Li Lancool II mesh.
The box also has a RTX 3090 in it.

My thoughts are to get the CPU/GPU under water. I have a 360mm and a 420mm rads. The 360 in the front of the case and the 420 on top. Or vice versa depending on fit.
I have a Heat killer water block and am still looking for a block for the MSI 3090.

I am looking for a pump res combo. I have a Swiftech variable D5 with a separate res, but I'm thinking it'd look cleaner as a combo.

A little overwhelmed with choices as it's been a day or two since I last went shopping for pumps. The D5 is new in box, but has been sitting for a few years.

Thoughts on a pump/res combo and perhaps a block for the GPU?


And yes, I am the real Doj and I shall stand up...
 
This is super vague. When it comes to pump and res combos, it depends on what you want to deal with for mounting and what kind of look you are going for. Distro plates are nice, but don't exist for every case. Most of the pumps are there are D5 or DDC variants. One of them has higher head pressure but the other one technically has greater flow rates or something to that effect. I don't recall which is which on that. Frankly, it only matters in very specific circumstances which would favor one design over the other. The type of res also has a lot to do with which kind you'll see. The D5 is physically larger as I recall.

As for the water block it really depends on what card you have. That will determine what your options are. Love them or hate them, often EKWB is the only company that makes waterblocks for certain AIB models of graphics cards. Where as with reference designs or NVIDIA's Founder's Edition, you have a lot more choices.
 
