Suggestions on new pump/res combo

This is super vague. When it comes to pump and res combos, it depends on what you want to deal with for mounting and what kind of look you are going for. Distro plates are nice, but don't exist for every case. Most of the pumps are there are D5 or DDC variants. One of them has higher head pressure but the other one technically has greater flow rates or something to that effect. I don't recall which is which on that. Frankly, it only matters in very specific circumstances which would favor one design over the other. The type of res also has a lot to do with which kind you'll see. The D5 is physically larger as I recall.



As for the water block it really depends on what card you have. That will determine what your options are. Love them or hate them, often EKWB is the only company that makes waterblocks for certain AIB models of graphics cards. Where as with reference designs or NVIDIA's Founder's Edition, you have a lot more choices.