Suggestions on new pump/res combo

So I have a box that spends a lot of time on, and the room stays fairly cool, but I'm working with a 14700k , Thermal right Peerless Assassin in a Lian Li Lancool II mesh.
The box also has a RTX 3090 in it.
My thoughts are to get the CPU/GPU under water. I have a 360mm and a 420mm rads. The 360 in the front of the case and the 420 on top. Or vice versa depending on fit.
I have a Heat killer water block and am still looking for a block for the MSI 3090.
I am looking for a pump res combo. I have a Swiftech variable D5 with a separate res, but I'm thinking it'd look cleaner as a combo.
A little overwhelmed with choices as it's been a day or two since I last went shopping for pumps. The D5 is new in box, but has been sitting for a few years.
Thoughts on a pump/res combo and perhaps a block for the GPU?
And yes, I am the real Doj and I shall stand up...
