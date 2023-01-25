Suggestions on how/where to repurpose or donate a ton of extra PSU cables?

I have a ton of PSU cables from 20+ Seasonic Focus+ 850W Gold PSU's; the PSU's themselves are long gone. Looking for suggestions on the best way/place to donate/repurpose them meaningfully, feels bad just throwing them away!



Btw if anyone happens to need any kind of cables with the same pinout as the Seasonic Focus+ 850W Gold series, I have every kind — PM me and I'll happily hook you up, just cover shipping.