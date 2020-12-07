Suggestions for upgrading a very old desktop.

I've got a really old desktop that was built in 2011. Fan on the graphics card has been making lots of noise, so I tried opening it up and cleaning out all the dust, put it all back together and now games are constantly freezing. I wanted to upgrade the card before but been lazy, so this has me moving to make a purchase.The current specs are:I was looking to spend probably around $200 and get another gpu and 8gb of ram. No clue what decent card could be had for around ~$150, so any suggestions would be appreciated (even if it's to say upgrading what I have isn't worth it).