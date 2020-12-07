Suggestions for upgrading a very old desktop.

I've got a really old desktop that was built in 2011. Fan on the graphics card has been making lots of noise, so I tried opening it up and cleaning out all the dust, put it all back together and now games are constantly freezing. I wanted to upgrade the card before but been lazy, so this has me moving to make a purchase.
The current specs are:
Antec High Current Gamer Series HCG-620 620W ATX12V v2.3 / EPS12V v2.91 SLI Ready CrossFire Ready 80 PLUS BRONZE Certified Active PFC Power Supply
ASUS P8Z68-V LGA 1155 Intel Z68 HDMI SATA 6Gb/s USB 3.0 ATX Intel Motherboard
XFX Radeon HD 6950 DirectX 11 HD-695X-CNFC 2GB 256-Bit GDDR5 PCI Express 2.1 x16 HDCP Ready CrossFireX Support Video Card with Eyefinity
Intel Core i5-2500K Sandy Bridge Quad-Core 3.3GHz (3.7GHz Turbo Boost) LGA 1155 95W BX80623I52500K Desktop Processor Intel HD Graphics 3000
G.SKILL Ripjaws X Series 8GB (2 x 4GB) 240-Pin DDR3 SDRAM DDR3 1600 (PC3 12800) Desktop Memory Model F3-12800CL9D-8GBXL
I was looking to spend probably around $200 and get another gpu and 8gb of ram. No clue what decent card could be had for around ~$150, so any suggestions would be appreciated (even if it's to say upgrading what I have isn't worth it).
