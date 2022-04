Hey all. I just got a new laptop for work that doesn't have a dock like the one it replaced. What do you guys suggest for a thunderbolt dock/adapter? 2 display port outputs is a must as I need it to power my dual 1920x1200 monitors. Ethernet and additional USB ports would be awesome, but I'm trying not to break the bank. If I can afford it, charging the laptop through the dock is also welcome so I'll only need one connection when I'm not mobile. Thanks in advance