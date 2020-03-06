Suggestions for a powerful, smaller size GPU

Without power connector, a A GTX 1650 is about your only best choice but really not worth the cost/performance



If you can support one 6 pin connector things open up, also much better performance. 1650 Super or Radeon 5500XT. Between the last two I would get the best deal.



RTX 2060 KO would be the lowest end and probably cheapest RTX card. 8 pin power connector.



Best just to go to like Newegg.com and use their search tools, narrow down to your best options and then get the best deal you can anywhere.