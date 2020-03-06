Suggestions for a powerful, smaller size GPU

I'm looking for suggestions for a GPU. Doesn't need to be in the RTX line, but that would be a huge plus.

I don't want a 'small form factor' size card with the low-rise adapter, but I'm looking for a card that is shorter in length, eg. something that isn't a foot long and will fit in a smaller size case. Additionally, something that does not require additional power other than what's obtained through the pcie slot, not mandatory but would be a plus.

I'm looking for the most powerful gpu that meets these specifications.

Thank you!
 
Without power connector, a A GTX 1650 is about your only best choice but really not worth the cost/performance

If you can support one 6 pin connector things open up, also much better performance. 1650 Super or Radeon 5500XT. Between the last two I would get the best deal.

RTX 2060 KO would be the lowest end and probably cheapest RTX card. 8 pin power connector.

Best just to go to like Newegg.com and use their search tools, narrow down to your best options and then get the best deal you can anywhere.
 
