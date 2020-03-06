Suggestions for a powerful, smaller size GPU

I'm looking for suggestions for a GPU. Doesn't need to be in the RTX line, but that would be a huge plus.
I don't want a 'small form factor' size card with the low-rise adapter, but I'm looking for a card that is shorter in length, eg. something that isn't a foot long and will fit in a smaller size case. Additionally, something that does not require additional power other than what's obtained through the pcie slot, not mandatory but would be a plus.
I'm looking for the most powerful gpu that meets these specifications.
Thank you!
