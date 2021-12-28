Suggestions for a good LGA 1366 cooler under 160mm height?

I am trying to repurpose a x58 build. the current cooler i have for it is a Silver Arrow SB-E which is notorious for it's height of 165mm. I don't want to fess up more than 60 bucks for a new case that can hold a cooler of such height. I am wondering if any of y'all have good recommedations for a lower profile cooler.



the CPU will be an i7-930 @ 4ghz with HT on. He's not gaming on it. just video editing and music



His current case right now is a Rosewill Challenger so it ideally needs to be able to fit inside it