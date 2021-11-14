Suggest a wireless mouse for fingertip grip

Hello, I've been looking for suggestions. I would like it to be wireless and hopefully have 5 buttons minimum for RPG games (left-click, right-click, and 3 other buttons minimum). No budget but keep it reasonable around $100-120. Is there anything out there like this??



I currently use G602, but it's bulky for fingertip grip (my pinky/ring fingers get stiff). I used to have a Deathadder - I went through 3 in 6 years (poor build-quality). Before that, I had Microsoft Wheel mouse optical for 10 years.



I looked at the following mice:

Glorious Model O wireless

Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT Wireless

Razer Orochi V2 Mobile Wireless

Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless

Logitech G303 wireless is releasing upcoming week ($150 might be too much though)



Feel free to recommend something else. I prefer not to wait a few months for something unreleased (a week or 2 is fine). Thanks!