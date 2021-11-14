Suggest a wireless mouse for fingertip grip

Hello, I've been looking for suggestions. I would like it to be wireless and hopefully have 5 buttons minimum for RPG games (left-click, right-click, and 3 other buttons minimum). No budget but keep it reasonable around $100-120. Is there anything out there like this??
I currently use G602, but it's bulky for fingertip grip (my pinky/ring fingers get stiff). I used to have a Deathadder - I went through 3 in 6 years (poor build-quality). Before that, I had Microsoft Wheel mouse optical for 10 years.
I looked at the following mice:
Glorious Model O wireless
Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT Wireless
Razer Orochi V2 Mobile Wireless
Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless
Logitech G303 wireless is releasing upcoming week ($150 might be too much though)
Feel free to recommend something else. I prefer not to wait a few months for something unreleased (a week or 2 is fine). Thanks!
