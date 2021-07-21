Sudden brief Temperature Spikes - I7-8700k: Old Paste, Pump, or Something else

I ran this processor overclocked to 5GHz for years, then suddenly about 3 months ago I started crashing due to overheat. I immediately rolled back the OC to stock and reapplied thermal paste (mine is AS-5 and old about 7 years so). Due to work volume I didn't have time to really fool with my settings until yesterday, and I noticed that even under stock settings it will spike to 100c with the system idling, no abnormal CPU usage reported by task manager.



I use a H150i Pro AIO water cooler that is 4 years old and manually set the pump to maximum which seems to have helped a bit, but cannot overclock at all due to the spikes without pushing 100c under load. Planning to pick up new paste, but what are the chances its a failing pump (corsairs program doesn't show any issue with pump rpm) or aging CPU/MB combo being to blame?



Really if it turns out to be more than paste it will hasten my replacement schedule as I want to switch to a new Ryzen system and would replace the cooler at that time as well.