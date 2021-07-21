Sudden brief Temperature Spikes - I7-8700k: Old Paste, Pump, or Something else

Aireoth

I ran this processor overclocked to 5GHz for years, then suddenly about 3 months ago I started crashing due to overheat. I immediately rolled back the OC to stock and reapplied thermal paste (mine is AS-5 and old about 7 years so). Due to work volume I didn't have time to really fool with my settings until yesterday, and I noticed that even under stock settings it will spike to 100c with the system idling, no abnormal CPU usage reported by task manager.

I use a H150i Pro AIO water cooler that is 4 years old and manually set the pump to maximum which seems to have helped a bit, but cannot overclock at all due to the spikes without pushing 100c under load. Planning to pick up new paste, but what are the chances its a failing pump (corsairs program doesn't show any issue with pump rpm) or aging CPU/MB combo being to blame?

Really if it turns out to be more than paste it will hasten my replacement schedule as I want to switch to a new Ryzen system and would replace the cooler at that time as well.
 
Furious_Styles

Much more likely that the mounting pressure is off or the pump is failing than the paste going bad. I've had 10+ yo boards that have compound for the NB and/or SB that is dry as a bone but still did a decent job transferring heat to the heatsink.
 
yeah time for new paste. you should be able to feel/hear if the pump is running. if it is, feel the tubes, if one is really hot you might have a clogged barb in the rad. ive had one corsair do that to me after ~5 years on an oc'd fx system.
 
Aireoth

Much more likely that the mounting pressure is off or the pump is failing than the paste going bad. I've had 10+ yo boards that have compound for the NB and/or SB that is dry as a bone but still did a decent job transferring heat to the heatsink.
Its torqued down rather nicely and seems fairly level to me, how would I check mounting pressure?

yeah time for new paste. you should be able to feel/hear if the pump is running. if it is, feel the tubes, if one is really hot you might have a clogged barb in the rad. ive had one corsair do that to me after ~5 years on an oc'd fx system.
Pump does vibrate, corsairs link program reports an RPM of 2790-2820, line temp of 31.1 to 35 degrees. That is if the program is reliable.

tubes do not feel noticeably hot, maybe a little warm to the touch.

* I have some AS-MX5 on order, but I'm tempted to just head down to Memory Express and grab some MX-4 to try it.
 
when you go to repaste it, do it twice and check that the paste has pushed out and looks even.
 
Furious_Styles

Its torqued down rather nicely and seems fairly level to me, how would I check mounting pressure?



Pump does vibrate, corsairs link program reports an RPM of 2790-2820, line temp of 31.1 to 35 degrees. That is if the program is reliable.

tubes do not feel noticeably hot, maybe a little warm to the touch.

* I have some AS-MX5 on order, but I'm tempted to just head down to Memory Express and grab some MX-4 to try it.
Easiest way to check pressure is a small dot of compound on center of cpu and then torque it down, unscrew and see the spread pattern.
 
