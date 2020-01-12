Successful flash Strix 2080Ti(s) to Matrix! Crazy fast.

This will be my first post of many to come as I post all my new build details, but wanted to share my results so far today. I just finished building my new PC and went with Asus ROG Strix 2080 Ti(s) OC models because I knew they had the TU-102-300A die after accidentally purchasing the non-OC model. I've got them strapped down with Watercool Heatkiller IV blocks. After some initial benchmarking I went to action flashing the BIOS as I had planned because that is allowed on the TU102-300As only it seems. This was kinda scary as the cards are not cheap and I only felt better about doing it after reading up online a bit and the fact that the Strix comes with dual BIOS. I set the BIOS to the Q mode and used nvflash to put the Matrix BIOS in place, one card at a time with testing in-between. This raised my power Limit from 325W to 360W, not a huge difference but enough to gain some more mhz. Stable clocks are at 2130Mhz per card with no additional voltage. Memory is mildly overclocked to what the matrix comes with at 7800. 3DMark Timespy Extreme: 13540 https://www.3dmark.com/spy/10142464 Superposition 1080p Extreme (with one card): 10172 Pretty happy overall so far and I haven't even started on the CPU or pushing more voltage through. There is an XOC BIOS that allows even higher power limit at 1000W and would allow me to push the voltage to the max. Should I try it or just be happy with what I have now? Temps are about +30C Delta over ambient. CPU hits ~45C Delta over ambient. (45C and 60C respectively) I hope to get even more power out of these!