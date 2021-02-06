Substitutes for Seasonic Prime TX-1000?

The PSU that I want for my build is a Seasonic Prime TX-1000. Problem is that I'm having a hard time finding one. They are either out of stock or being scalped at large markups like GPU's and CPU's and such are these days.



So my choice is either to wait until that PSU comes into stock someplace, or to find a substitute that is just as good and at the same level. I could get by with the TX-850 but with an EVGA 3090 FTW3 and a 5950X, any overclocking, and the amount of other "stuff" I might have hooked to this PC I wanted to get just a little more cushion.



I've always just gone with Seasonic Titanium level products and they've always been awesome but I don't have alot of experience with anything that might be similar.



I'm looking for recommendations for 1000W PSU's of similar quality, reputation, and efficiency.