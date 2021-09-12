Subnet settings

LAN gateway IP on new ISP-provided gateway/router must remain 192.168.1.254 in order for me to retain write access to it. (I don't know why)
IP config before the new ISP gateway/router was 192.168.2.0/24. I do not want to change all the static IPs on the LAN
IP range I am trying to configure: 192.168.1.1 -->192.168.2.254
The subnet calcs online keep giving me this
192.168.1.0/23 gives me 192.168.0.1 --> 192.168.1.254
192.168.1.0/22 gives me 192.168.0.1-->192.168.3.254

What does the config need to be to have the IP range I listed above
 
You can't do what you're attempting. Subnetting doesn't work that way. The ranges given by the online calculators are correct. The only way to get the range you want is to have two separate /24 subnets (192.168.1.0/24 and 192.168.2.0/24) and route between them, which is more complicated, tends to break a number of home-focused LAN services (which all assume everything will be on the same subnet), and is probably a bit silly.

If the /22 works, then cool. Otherwise change to the new router's default LAN subnet. Either way, you have to go in to each statically-addressed device and reconfigure (this is why DHCP is almost always the better choice for most LAN devices).
 
If you want x.1.x and x.2.x in the same subnet, you have to use a /22 (or shorter), that's the only way to make the bits work. For older netmask types you're looking at 255.255.252.0.

Assuming your gateway lets you do static subnet routing, and you've got something to be a gateway, you could setup subnets. Give that guy the old default gateway IP and an IP on the new x.1.x subnet, tell the gateway to route x.2.0/24 to the new address, but that's a lot of work, and if you have to ask about it, you probably don't want to do it.
 
