Subnet settings

LAN gateway IP on new ISP-provided gateway/router must remain 192.168.1.254 in order for me to retain write access to it. (I don't know why)
IP config before the new ISP gateway/router was 192.168.2.0/24. I do not want to change all the static IPs on the LAN
IP range I am trying to configure: 192.168.1.1 -->192.168.2.254
The subnet calcs online keep giving me this
192.168.1.0/23 gives me 192.168.0.1 --> 192.168.1.254
192.168.1.0/22 gives me 192.168.0.1-->192.168.3.254
What does the config need to be to have the IP range I listed above
