Subnet settings

You can't do what you're attempting. Subnetting doesn't work that way. The ranges given by the online calculators are correct. The only way to get the range you want is to have two separate /24 subnets (192.168.1.0/24 and 192.168.2.0/24) and route between them, which is more complicated, tends to break a number of home-focused LAN services (which all assume everything will be on the same subnet), and is probably a bit silly.



If the /22 works, then cool. Otherwise change to the new router's default LAN subnet. Either way, you have to go in to each statically-addressed device and reconfigure (this is why DHCP is almost always the better choice for most LAN devices).