Subnautica 2

I'm beyond excited. Subnautica will forever be in my top 5 all time favorite single player titles. I did my 2024 playthrough just a few months ago.
 
Can't wait, first game is one of my favorites. I did like the second one as well but also feel it lacked something the first had. Hope this one can pull off a success like the first game.
 
I think it'll be hard to match the first one just because of the feeling of wonder and mystery but ya, I hope they can come closer to it.
 
I've always said if there was one game I wish I could erase my memory of and play again blind, it would be the first Subnautica. Such an experience.
 
Same man, same. I tell everyone I know who hasn't played it that they should, and they should learn nothing about it, doesn't use any guides, enjoy the wonder of discovery of the world because that is one of the aspects about it that is so great.

I don't think they'll ever be able to fully recreate that, at least not without totally switching art and play style (at which point it isn't Subnautica) but I'm hopeful they can still capture some of the feeling.

I hope they go back to a silent protagonist, I think it made things more creepy and enhanced your feeling of being alone.
 
Uh, hell yes.

Love these games, though I would love to skip the early access part this time around.
 
I for sure won't play it in EA. I will wait until it is a complete experience and then go enjoy it.
 
My problem is the first game was in EA for what.. 3 years? I sure hope that doesn't happen again, I likely won't be able to wait that long.
 
I think Sub Zero was in EA for less time. I would assume they have things more together and don't need as much EA time, but we'll see.
 
Hope its as good as the first one. I didn't like the frozen world one (forget the name of it now)
 
The male character looked fine in the first game. Why do they always have to default to this stereotype with black men in games these days?

1729267684208.png
 
Between being UE5 and hopefully even a larger game world, that's really all it needs to be successful. BZ just wasn't that great because they really narrowed out how large the game world was.

I really hope this time around as well they properly implement the water/flooding system that they prototyped in the very early builds of Subnautica that never made it into the game.
 
Yeah the land stuff, especially with the vehicles and the snow worms or whatever, were my least favorite parts. All about the depths in these games.

I’d love to see this game with a AAA budget, more realistic graphics, and more of a campaign, also to lean more into the dark/scary aspect.
 
On one hand, I agree. But I also worry that it would lose what it had, at least pertaining to the story. The game was a survival game but tidbits of the story were very cleverly presented to you as you just explored naturally and I really love that about it. I also worry about the graphics being made too realistic would ruin the games charm but who knows. Its almost like I'd like to see that but just in another game.
 
One of the very few games that I've ever really felt "scared" playing which is especially jarring because it starts out so inviting. You quickly go from "hero in paradise" to "insect lost in the abyss." The sense of discovery the game was also hard to match. More than once do I remember saying "that's pretty fucking cool."

On game pass this is a no brainer.
 
I got a good laugh when I watched the trailer. Knowing the devs (SF bay area located I think) I was not surprised. The Black/Asian woman was a nice "inclusive" touch too.

This should be pretty good and I'll probably buy into EA for the coop. I've had friends who just weren't into it solo but want to play multiplayer with friends and not with the jank mod for the first game.

Below Zero was bad for a number of reasons. Still fun in some ways but the story was just disjointed and unfinished. It really showed they had gone thru 2-3 rewrites after they fired the main writer (political reasons if I remember right). The main character self-narrating was the least of the problems it had but many found it annoying.
 
