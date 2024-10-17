Subnautica 2

peppergomez
I think it'll be hard to match the first one just because of the feeling of wonder and mystery but ya, I hope they can come closer to it.Can't wait, first game is one of my favorites. I did like the second one as well but also feel it lacked something the first had. Hope this one can pull of a success like the first game.
I've always said if there was one game I wish I could erase my memory of and play again blind, it would be the first Subnautica. Such an experience.I think it'll be hard to match the first one just because of the feeling of wonder and mystery but ya, I hope they can come closer to it.
Same man, same. I tell everyone I know who hasn't played it that they should, and they should learn nothing about it, doesn't use any guides, enjoy the wonder of discovery of the world because that is one of the aspects about it that is so great.I've always said if there was one game I wish I could erase my memory of and play again blind, it would be the first Subnautica. Such an experience.
I for sure won't play it in EA. I will wait until it is a complete experience and then go enjoy it.Uh, hell yes.
Love these games, though I would love to skip the early access part this time around.
My problem is the first game was in EA for what.. 3 years? I sure hope that doesn't happen again, I likely won't be able to wait that long.I for sure won't play it in EA. I will wait until it is a complete experience and then go enjoy it.
I think Sub Zero was in EA for less time. I would assume they have things more together and don't need as much EA time, but we'll see.My problem is the first game was in EA for what.. 3 years? I sure hope that doesn't happen again, I likely won't be able to wait that long.
Erm. What are you expecting, exactly? Its just a person.The male character looked fine in the first game. Why do they always have to default to this stereotype with black men in games these days?
Hope its as good as the first one. I didn't like the frozen world one (forget the name of it now)
On one hand, I agree. But I also worry that it would lose what it had, at least pertaining to the story. The game was a survival game but tidbits of the story were very cleverly presented to you as you just explored naturally and I really love that about it. I also worry about the graphics being made too realistic would ruin the games charm but who knows. Its almost like I'd like to see that but just in another game.I’d love to see this game with a AAA budget, more realistic graphics, and more of a campaign, also to lean more into the dark/scary aspect.
Is she modeled after Beyonce or something?The male character looked fine in the first game. Why do they always have to default to this stereotype with black men in games these days?
The male character looked fine in the first game. Why do they always have to default to this stereotype with black men in games these days?
