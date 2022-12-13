Studless TV mounting

I am planning a project in my basement that involves a wall mounted pc on an alcove wall. The sad thing is that this 24" wall is studless. Yet this is the only section I have where I can store the pc (long story). Drywall only.This concept is getting nothing but good reviews on the internet saying it can hang 80-100lbs, but I have serious trust issues with anything not in a stud. The wall mounted case (thermaltake) weighs 22lbs, and maybe another 10 for the mobo, gpu, cpu aio, psu, so 35lbs total? Well under the limit, and I will probably try and use 2.Has anyone used a studless TV mount?example: $25