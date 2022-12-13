Studless TV mounting

Rev. Night
I am planning a project in my basement that involves a wall mounted pc on an alcove wall. The sad thing is that this 24" wall is studless. Yet this is the only section I have where I can store the pc (long story). Drywall only.
This concept is getting nothing but good reviews on the internet saying it can hang 80-100lbs, but I have serious trust issues with anything not in a stud. The wall mounted case (thermaltake) weighs 22lbs, and maybe another 10 for the mobo, gpu, cpu aio, psu, so 35lbs total? Well under the limit, and I will probably try and use 2.
Has anyone used a studless TV mount?
example: $25
https://www.amazon.com/EZ-HANG-HANG...ocphy=9007585&hvtargid=pla-948953540080&psc=1
