Strix 3090 RGB Disable

C

cpufrost

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2020
Messages
146
Aside from unplugging the LED cable, is there any practical way to disable the RGB lights?
I know they can be turned off by installing armory crate but this requires leaving the software installed with TSRs which I do NOT want.
I have Corsair keyboards that let me set the backlight and save the settings and it remembers regardless of where the keyboard goes which is nice. This would be the preferred way.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top