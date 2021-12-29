Streets of Rage 4 and DLC

Hello,



Any old timers who played SoR 1,2,3 on their SEGA console? I did complete these series several times. They have good replayability.



The 4th installment and DLC are on sale at this time for $20. How's the game? Worth it's price? Should be gotten with DLC together?



I don't play almost but thought maybe I should get the deal. I can wait another year though until Christmas.