Streaming quality questions

D

duh FooL

n00b
Joined
Aug 29, 2005
Messages
40
Not sure if this would be the right place, but figured it's one of the closest.

I'm trying to track down some high bandwidth usage for a family.
They received a notice from the cable company about coming close to their 1TB cap, along with an upsell to buy more bandwidth.

Cox shows 50% being streaming, which I'm trying to focus on, since it's about 8-10 hours of watching.
(Yep, there's a couch potato living in the household).
I'm just helping out, so going by what's reported to me.

I know I can set the streaming quality for Netflix and assuming other services allow the same thing.

My question is:
Do the streaming players detect the display quality and then ask for the lowest between display and setting or will it just stream at whatever quality is in the configuration?

e.g.
Netflix parameter is set to stream UHD (4K).
Player on media stick is plugged into a 1080p TV.
Will the bandwitdh used be:
UHD (4K) bandwidth and then downscaled to 1080p by the player/TV?
or
FHD (1080p) bandwidth (Netflix servers only send at most 1080p quality picture)

I believe streaming services might downgrade due to connection quality, so let's assume there's no connection quality issue (since that would reduce bandwidth).
 
Usually the software will pick the quality that matches the screen. So 1080p screen, it streams at 1080p. Usually it does this by default and you can override those settings.
Without knowing the exact hardware I guess you can't know for sure, also you don't know if they changed settings.
 
Hardware ranges from:

Roku box
Roku stick
I believe they also have a built-in application on a SmartTV for Netflix.

On Roku, they run Peacock, Disney+, Paramount+, Hulu, and Netflix apps.

I'm sure I know how bandwidth is managed on a computer or tablet, where as you said the software can control it.
It's the dedicated streaming boxes that I'm not sure.
On Netflix web page, I can set the quality per profile, but I don't remember seeing anything to manage it on a per device setting.

So far, in about 11 days, the bandwidth usage has shows 450GB used, with about 230 of it attributed to streaming.
(I have to track down the other usage at some point too)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top