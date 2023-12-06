Streaming quality questions

Not sure if this would be the right place, but figured it's one of the closest.



I'm trying to track down some high bandwidth usage for a family.

They received a notice from the cable company about coming close to their 1TB cap, along with an upsell to buy more bandwidth.



Cox shows 50% being streaming, which I'm trying to focus on, since it's about 8-10 hours of watching.

(Yep, there's a couch potato living in the household).

I'm just helping out, so going by what's reported to me.



I know I can set the streaming quality for Netflix and assuming other services allow the same thing.



My question is:

Do the streaming players detect the display quality and then ask for the lowest between display and setting or will it just stream at whatever quality is in the configuration?



e.g.

Netflix parameter is set to stream UHD (4K).

Player on media stick is plugged into a 1080p TV.

Will the bandwitdh used be:

UHD (4K) bandwidth and then downscaled to 1080p by the player/TV?

or

FHD (1080p) bandwidth (Netflix servers only send at most 1080p quality picture)



I believe streaming services might downgrade due to connection quality, so let's assume there's no connection quality issue (since that would reduce bandwidth).