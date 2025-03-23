Stream youtube while gaming

I have two displays, and game on one, while streaming videos on the other. My GPU is a 3070 and the gaming works fine. However, the video is 30fps. Regardless. It seems the card can't handle streaming while gaming. Strangely, if I click the video, it will have full fps while the game will have 30.
So, what to do?
It seems to me that there are the following options.
1. Something in Windows can be set that fixes this.
2. Buy a new 2nd card.
3. Replace my 5900x with a new cpu with a simple built in GPU strong enough to stream 4k.
Anyone have a good suggestion?
