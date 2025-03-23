Stream youtube while gaming

I have two displays, and game on one, while streaming videos on the other. My GPU is a 3070 and the gaming works fine. However, the video is 30fps. Regardless. It seems the card can't handle streaming while gaming. Strangely, if I click the video, it will have full fps while the game will have 30.

So, what to do?

It seems to me that there are the following options.
1. Something in Windows can be set that fixes this.
2. Buy a new 2nd card.
3. Replace my 5900x with a new cpu with a simple built in GPU strong enough to stream 4k.

Anyone have a good suggestion?
 
What browser?
 
your gpu is plenty good enough to do this, there has to be a setting or something messing with it. you could try opening display settings and move it to the yt monitor and then see if you can adjust it with a game running.
 
Off.

Performance mode on.

I tried to set it to 120, but it didn't make any visible difference.

Edit: Was a very promising idea. I thought that, of course that was it.

Meh.
 
Thank you for your answers.

Turned out that Windows 11 was the culprit. I had AutoHDR on, which causes windows to optimize: Which in turn limits ressources outside of the game.

Setting this optimization to off, solved the problem. At a cost of some fps, but I dont play competitively anyway.

I had the SAME issue on windows 11, drove me crazy. Glad you got it fixed.
 
Anyone have a good suggestion?
Disable hardware acceleration in your browser or video player to offload decoding to the CPU. Also, try running your game in borderless windowed mode and turning off Windows Game Mode. If that doesn’t help, a secondary GPU or switching to a CPU with integrated graphics could resolve it, but try software fixes first.
 
