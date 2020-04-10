Strange wi-fi issue.

In the last three days I have had a Roku equipped smart tv, an Echo Dot, and an Apple tv all stop connecting to my wi-fi. The really strange thing is that when I went into the settings on all the devices the wi-fi credentials were wiped out and I had to reenter them for all three devices. My Iphone, Ipad, windows laptop, and an older Android phone are all still working correctly. My router is an Asus RT-ACHR13. It shows it's uptime at 21 days and is running the newest firmware. Any suggestions or ideas will be greatly appreciated.