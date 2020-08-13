strange whining coming from pc

My PC sometimes makes hissing or whining sounds, emanating from some piece of hardware. It's hard to tell if it's the processor or the PSU or what. It happens in certain situations while I am doing something on the PC (but not necessarily maxing out the cpu). For example, i was playing brutal doom via zandronum and while standing still in a certain part of the room, my hardware started whining. It's not the sound of a fan spinning up or down, it sounds like some electrical interference. When i swapped weapons it would go "weeeooooo" and make a different pitch sound depending on which weapon i had out. Also opening the console in-game siliences the whining. The temp was 47c when the noise was happening.



I've checked visually that everything looks OK. Any tips before i tear this thing down and re-seat the CPU again?



Ryzen 5 3600

ASRock phantom gaming 4 a/c

EVGA Geforce GTX 1660

Corsair HX520W. <-- i hope its not this as i used this from an old build. Other than this noise though everything is stable (despite high temps under full load)