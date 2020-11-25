Strange USB power behaviour

I experienced something that I have not seen before. I have a desktop with Win10. I have a small tally light that is plugged into the computer's USB for power. The computer has USB 2.0 and the tally light uses a USB-C connector. When I shut down the computer, the light stays lit. If I want the light to shut down, I pull the USB connector out of the computer. The next day, before I turned on the computer, I plugged the USB into the computer and the light turned on. I expected the light to go out when the computer is off. Is this normal? If so, what is happening here?