Strange monitor behaviour when calibrating it with the colorimeter

You can't calibrate the HDR mode, you can't do it on pretty every monitors.

HDR mode is factory calibrated and it looks very accurate, prad tested this mode and they confirm that this mode is very well factory calibrated on the Nitro monitors.

Acer does a really good job on those monitors in the factory calibration.



There are too much variables in HDR mode, you can't really calibrate it that easy and IMHO it does not even worth to calibrate it.

HDR mode is kick ass in games or in films that supports it, those contents does not support color management usually, and with wide gamut monitors you'll end with

wrong colors and a lot of oversaturation.

HDR help a lot in this type of contents.



For general usage or even color accurate work, most of the software support color management, for this reason I suggest to use the standard profile with the bundled Acer ICC profile,

or if you have a colorimeter the user one with the crafted ICC file.



The problem on those "non professional" monitors is that the white point change a lot with different brightness levels.

My monitor for example, is factory calibrated at a semi perfect 6500K while using the default factory settings (80% brightness) but the white point goes down to 6200K at 14% brightness (my desired 160 cd/m2).



If you lower the brightness, yes, the white point will be off and even the rest of the calibration will not be that good.

nothing that it is worth spending money on a colorimeter if you are not a "color enthusiast" but there will be some noticeable errors on both colors and white point (there are some people who don't recognize the difference between a bad TN and a good IPS, so this depends on you too)



I use EIZO monitors since a lot of years and now I tend to dislike everything that goes too far from 6500K.

At 6200K for example the white point is a bit too warm, at 6800K is a bit too cold. For my tastes you can remove the "a bit", it's too worm or too cold at that temperatures.



Personally I dislike everything under 6350K or over 6650K, so on my monitor, a colorimeter is needed.

I don't say that you will have the same needs or the same tastes.



If you want to buy a colorimeter buy a good one, otherwise, it has not much sense.

i1 Display Pro from X-Rite is a really good one and it doesn't cost an harm and a leg.



if you buy a good colorimeter and you preserve it from humidity, it will last a lot of years, not many people have my same thinking but for me a colorimeter is an investment

at it is well worth it.



calibration software usually brings images made to easily compare the "before the calibration" and the "after the calibration" with naked eyes.

every time I make this comparison, I say: "WOW"

Click to expand...