Strange monitor behaviour when calibrating it with the colorimeter

Hi all, I'm trying to correctly calibrate my wide gamut Acer Nitro XV273K using an X-Rite i1 display pro colorimeter and i1 profiler software. Something strange happen on this monitor that I never experienced before on other monitors. I can easily achieve 6500K moving the Red or Blu gain but moving the Green gain seems to not influence the measured color temperature even if I can see the temperature changing with my naked eyes. This is bad because I have one gain control less to achieve the temperature I want. It's like calibrating the monitor using red and blu only. Why I have this problem? Please help. Thanks