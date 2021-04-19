Strange issue with my networked printer - any ideas?

So my office tossed out a Dell 5110 color laser when they upgraded. Not thinking much about it, I took it home, hooked it up to my simple home network and began using it.



Here's the strange part. I've had it for a few months - since about January - on my network setup. No other users but me - multiple computers (bedroom, gaming, htpc, different laptops) but just me as the user.



So out of curiosity / boredom last night, I clicked on the monthly report function from the printers front dashboard (physical front panel) and it printed out a list of machines users and where the related print jobs comes from - most of which I recognized, but a few strange ones which I didn't (one was labeled Grade 2 so obviously a school of some kind) and according to the printout, these mystery users used 60k pages worth of usage this month.



I double-checked the dates to make sure its not reprinting old usage reports and nope, its not - dates are correct (this month).



Here's the rub - I can literally see the printer sitting in my living room, so there's no chance someone snuck in - printed 60k+ worth of pages without me noticing especially since I also have wifi security cameras inside my place (well in the hallways and the the doors).



Like I said, my home network is super simple:



ISP (Comcast)->

Modem (mine not theirs)->

Netgear router (WAN side is ISP assigned / LAN SIDE is 192.168.1.1) and

Everything else is assigned a fixed IP (desktop computers and NAS) except for laptops / phones / tablets which are dynamically assigned whenever they join and starting at / always over x.x.x.100.



The printer itself is 192.168.1.8 FWIW.



It doesn't really mean anything but it kinda freaked me out when I looked at it. I want to double-check & make sure there's no leaks in my home network setup somewhere.



