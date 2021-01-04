strange isp problem

This is more for my curiosity to get people's opinions on what might have been going on.



So I was having this problem with my ISP over the last 4 or 5 days where I could not VPN to work at all. Thankfully I was technically on vacation and didn't really have to work. From a packet capture on my laptop I could see syn packets leave it but no acks back. When I called my ISP they said well maybe its the line and wanted to send a tech out. The next day still could not connect to VPN and then my gaming (mainly World of Warcraft) started to disconnect repeatedly. I called the ISP back and they said yeah they were having strange issues being reported to them but only people on one /16 subnet. I checked and yeah i was within that range. I asked what strange problems people were reporting and they were told VPNs, streaming and gaming. I checked all my streaming services they all came up just fine no issues. Checked my other gaming systems (Ps4, Switch, etc) they could all access things no problem, but then i found like 1 or two websites that didn't work, and Steam would also go up and down constantly like WoW was doing. The second or third day this was going on suddenly my Amazon streaming wouldn't work but netflix and disney + still good to go. Well yesterday I got up and tested things and everything is back to working again.



I know I will never get an answer from the ISP on what really happened because all you can talk to is the Tier 1 people. I did ask if they had a engineer or someone technical i could speak with and provide what I was seeing on the captures. Was told no i cant speak to them. Although when I told the person to pass on to them about seeing just syn packets for VPN at least, she did and got an immediate response back from support to send my info on to leadership. nothing ever came of that as far as I know.



Any one have any guesses as to what might have been going on? I can't seem to think of anything that would affect just one subnet minus an ACL or something similar but also for it to be random people within the same subnet just confuses me. I do have a coworker that lives a couple miles down the road and he had the same vpn issue and he could not get his apple streaming stuff to work, others were fine for him.