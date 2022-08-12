Strange error Win 7

S

Sparky

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 9, 2000
Messages
3,348
I am trying to load an Acronis boot CD into a Panasonic Toughbook CF-52P.
The CD shows in Computer on the right side but not in the left pane.
It shows in Device Manager and Disk Management.
It wont boot from CD.
I tried 2 other cd players and they wont show up at all.
I have a USB CDrom and it wont boot or be detected.
This laptop had many viruses and I am trying to wipe it and reinstall an image.
 
