Strange error Win 7

I am trying to load an Acronis boot CD into a Panasonic Toughbook CF-52P.

The CD shows in Computer on the right side but not in the left pane.

It shows in Device Manager and Disk Management.

It wont boot from CD.

I tried 2 other cd players and they wont show up at all.

I have a USB CDrom and it wont boot or be detected.

This laptop had many viruses and I am trying to wipe it and reinstall an image.