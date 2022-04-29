Hello

I have a strange device in my local network that i discovered with ip scanner. This device is not visible in my routers web interface. My routers ip is 10.0.0.138 and last digits of mac address is 66. The device i found have ip 10.2.0.138 and last digits of mac is 67. It has same manufacture name as my router but is also named "localhost". It wont respond to ping. Its also visible in the app "Wifi Thief Detector". It connect and disconnect at various times. Right now its not online according to app. Its also visible in Wireshark but i am totally green on how to read all the information there. Also im using powerline adapter and range extender connected to it.