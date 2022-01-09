Strange device in windows networking

An unknown device has appeared in my windows networking under Phones in "view network computers and devices"



I don't know what to do, how can I find out what is this, and how is it connected to my network? Windows shows no ip address for it, just a device name and a mac address, and the device does not appear in the connected devices list of my router.



The model shown by windows is Huawei BG2-W09 which comes back as a tablet based on a quick google search, but I don't even own a tablet. Was my wifi network hacked or WTF?