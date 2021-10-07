Strange Desktop glitches w/3090

Your browser is not able to display this video.

I lately (before the driver and after the recent update) I have been getting this strange glitch on the desktop background. It only affects the background so I won't know until I close an application or window. The glitch is not consistent, because I can go a day or so and not see it, but when it happens, it just grows and grows in roughly the same horizontal area on the screen. Attached is a small video of the issue along with I hope is relevant information.Maybe connected to this issue, but I can't play many games and I get crashes and horrible performance.