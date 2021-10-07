Strange Desktop glitches w/3090

L

Lamont

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 26, 2004
Messages
3,721
I lately (before the driver and after the recent update) I have been getting this strange glitch on the desktop background. It only affects the background so I won't know until I close an application or window. The glitch is not consistent, because I can go a day or so and not see it, but when it happens, it just grows and grows in roughly the same horizontal area on the screen. Attached is a small video of the issue along with I hope is relevant information.

Maybe connected to this issue, but I can't play many games and I get crashes and horrible performance.

2021-10-07 10_12_27-Window.png2021-10-07 10_18_26-Window.png2021-10-07 10_18_32-Window.png2021-10-07 10_18_37-Window.png2021-10-07 10_18_47-Window.png2021-10-07 10_18_58-Window.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top