Strange case of EVGA support. (By the way, is there an EVGA rep here that I can talk to?)

I have an EVGA GTX1660Ti, with a defect. When it's installed in a machine, when just sitting at desktop, it seems to be okay. (Short version of the issue) As soon as I subject it to any amount of graphical stress, the fans ramp up to like 15000 rpm, and there is nothing I can do to change that. The card is registered and is under warranty, and all that good stuff, but I need to RMA it, obviously.I have been building my own PCs since 2001, and of course, I have tested and reproduced this issue on multiple platforms, under various 3D loads. The card is very obviously defective.I opened a support ticket. After asking me a bunch of scripted questions and giving me a bunch of scripted suggestions, the support rep is now asking me to shoot a video and post it on some public domain, demonstrating the issue.I've never in my life had to go through anything like that. They either don't believe me, or EVGA don't have the facility where they can test my issue?Has anyone else had anything like that happen to them?See below my email conversation with the support rep:This is getting a little ridiculous. Honestly, I'm not really set up to shoot videos.Do you not believe me, or is EVGA not able to test customer issues?Question2/23/2021 11:41:45 AMThe temperature seems to be fine - 57-61C, but the fan RPM I can't say, AfterBurner shows the card as having 0MHz GPU and 0MHz VRAM and 0 RPM for the fans, but the fans probably spin at 5-10 times their highest user-accessible rated speed, the noise is unbelievable.It seems like some sensor circuit on the card has become bad, and the card would need to be replaced.Answer2/23/2021 4:45:06 PMHello Alex,Thank you for replying back with your results. Would you be able to provide a video recording of the issue you are experiencing? You can upload the recording to YouTube, Google Drive, or Dropbox and share the public link with us so we may be able to review it. We look forward to hearing you soon.Regards,EVGAimageQuestion2/23/2021 5:44:07 AMThis videocard's cooling fans start spinning at extreme speed as soon as even a little graphical stress has been given to it (such as 3rdMark, or anything like it that puts even the slightest 3-D load on the GPU).The speed far exceeds even the highest speed setting available in the AfterBurner, or whatever 3rd party software. I have tested this on multiple platforms, AMD and Intel and the behavior is always the same.Can I get an RMA approved to get the unit replaced?Thank you.Answer2/23/2021 11:14:26 AMHello Alex,I'm sorry to hear that you're experiencing issues with your graphics card. Would you be able to provide how high the fans are spinning and the temperatures of your system when you are doing benchmarks? Please try the following troubleshooting steps to see if it may resolve the issue:Please reply back with your answers and results so we may be able to assist you further. We look forward to hearing you soon.Regards,