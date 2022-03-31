Stranded Deep - Unable to aim when using Bow

I have tried 2 different computers with 2 different mice, and I get the same result.
When I aim with the bow / spear / etc, the movement is super jerky.
This does not seem to happen with melee weapson / tools.
This makes it nearly impossible to kill anything with a ranged weapon.
I have tried mouse sensitivity from 2-5
I have tried mouse smoothing from 0-100
Is there anything that can be done to fix this ?
Is there a setting in the options.json file ?
