sTR5 torque spec

Hey guys - doing a 7975WX build. Not sure if AMD includes a torque screwdriver like they did with previous ThreadRipper generations. Anyone know the torque spec for the sTR5 socket? I googled and looked in a few motherboard manuals but can't seem to find anything.
edit: Found it in the Supermicro MNL-2640 manual. I'll leave it here in case others need to know. From the manual:
Supermicro said:Important: Use a T20 Torx-bit screwdriver with a torque of 13.8±1.3 kg-f-cm (12.0±1.2 lb-f-in) to prevent damage to the processor.
