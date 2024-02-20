sTR5 torque spec

P

pfc_m_drake

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 7, 2004
Messages
2,331
Hey guys - doing a 7975WX build. Not sure if AMD includes a torque screwdriver like they did with previous ThreadRipper generations. Anyone know the torque spec for the sTR5 socket? I googled and looked in a few motherboard manuals but can't seem to find anything.

edit: Found it in the Supermicro MNL-2640 manual. I'll leave it here in case others need to know. From the manual:

Supermicro said:
Important: Use a T20 Torx-bit screwdriver with a torque of 13.8±1.3 kg-f-cm (12.0±1.2 lb-f-in) to prevent damage to the processor.
Click to expand...
 
Last edited:
Update: Build completed this morning.
7975WX, 256GB DDR-5, 2TB Gen5 nvme SSD, nVidia RTX A4000, 1300W Seasonic PS
Build went too easy - so I'm expecting problems down the road (posted first try - albeit needing ~5 minutes to train memory/etc.)

Will enter life as a 24/7/360 dedicated CFD workstation as soon as IT gets the OS image and requisite software installed.
 
pendragon1 said:
so did it come with the torque key?
Click to expand...
It actually did, which was a nice surprise (the packaging is significantly smaller than the previous generation). Nonetheless I used my own torque wrench and verified with the AMD key.
It also came with an adapter bracket that would fit many of the Asetek type AIO water coolers that are out there. I, however used a Noctua NH-U14S TR5-SP6.
 
Nobu said:
So, about 3 ugga-duggas.

P.S., What's lb-f-in? Pound f-k'n inch?
Click to expand...
Pound force inch... It's backwards because the guys that wrote this don't understand "metric", where everything is in Newton-meters (force - distance).
It's inch pounds, or yes about 3 ugga-duggas, 4 if an umpa lumpa is singing in the background.
 
pfc_m_drake said:
It actually did, which was a nice surprise (the packaging is significantly smaller than the previous generation). Nonetheless I used my own torque wrench and verified with the AMD key.
It also came with an adapter bracket that would fit many of the Asetek type AIO water coolers that are out there. I, however used a Noctua NH-U14S TR5-SP6.
Click to expand...
good to know, and nice!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top