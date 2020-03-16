StorageSpaces Virtual Disk Parameters

Hi, I’ve been testing StorageSpaces and found that the default settings leads to horrible performance. I am testing a 12 x 3 TB pool with dual parity and using the GUI to create a virtual disk, I was getting 3-4 MB/s write speed. After some googling, I found that the Interleaved parameter has a huge influence on performance and it was suggested it be set to the lowest setting which is 16384. As a check, I found the default interleave when I use the GUI to create the virtual disk is 262144. When I re-created the Virtual disk using 16384 via power shell, performance increase was 10X to 30-40 MB/s. Still not great, but much better which got me thinking if there are other parameters which can be tweaked. Currently, I am using a 4 column setting which is what the default was based on the GUI created virtual disk so I wonder if that should be higher for more parallel writes to the drives. Does anyone have any idea what are optimal settings for my setup? 12 disks, dual parity is what I would like to balance redundancy and space availability.



Thank you.