Storage Micro-processing Hardware Accelerator could deliver a massive boost to your SSD performance

"Applications accelerated by Pliops include MySQL, MariaDB, mongoDB, Redis, Oracle, Apache Spark, and Cassandra. The company emphasizes that deployment of its Storage Processor is relatively easy and does not require changes to ‘most’ programs that are in use today.

According to Pliops, increasing performance using its Storage Processors can reduce expenditures on CPUs and SSDs and even make lower-cost 3D QLC NAND-based drives viable for mainstream workloads. Furthermore, PSPs can also reduce power consumption of servers and datacenters. Reduction of hardware and power costs naturally lower overall costs and greatly increase value of solid-state storage.

Pliops has raised money from various companies and venture capital firms, including Intel Capital, Mellanox, Western Digital, Xilinx, SoftBank, Somv, and Viola Ventures."

https://www.techradar.com/news/this...liver-a-massive-boost-to-your-ssd-performance
 
