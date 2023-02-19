Stopping Computer Companies from Lying

erek
Nice
"We visited Longwin in Taiwan, home of some of the most advanced testing equipment in computer hardware. This is where everything goes to get tested at some point -- or where the equipment is bought to do the testing, in the case of companies like Cooler Master, NZXT, or Hyte (as a few examples). This company is incredibly efficient, employing just a few engineers to run all the machines, and its primary purpose is education and testing, with profit as a secondary. The founder regularly teaches courses at local Taiwanese colleges regarding thermodynamics, mechanics of flow, and more. The place is an engineer's playground. Watch our Factory Tour playlist to get even more tours of PC manufacturers from around the world"
See also: The Streamline is a Lie
