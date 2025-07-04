pendragon1
not owning the games and/or consoles we buy is bs. who knows if anything will even come of it, but its worth a try...
i will not "own nothing and be happy", dammit!
https://www.stopkillinggames.com/
"Stop Killing Games" is a consumer movement started to challenge the legality of publishers destroying video games they have sold to customers. An increasing number of video games are sold effectively as goods - with no stated expiration date - but designed to be completely unplayable as soon as support from the publisher ends. This practice is a form of planned obsolescence and is not only detrimental to customers, but makes preservation effectively impossible. Furthermore, the legality of this practice is largely untested in many countries.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmkCQJrc9n4
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MgZvTloDhtk
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MTRmCilHhbY
