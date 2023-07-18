Stolen? Prototype of Missing Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Listed for $1,999 on eBay

erek
"One last warning is given to potential buyers, asking them not to tinker with the driver, BIOS, or system updates as changes might upset the prototype's current state of functionality. No returns will be accepted, says the seller.
Now we are more than halfway through 2023, and rival 17-inch foldable devices have been available for some time, it is feasible that the ThinkPad X1 Fold (16.3-inch) might never be released in the form outlined above. Anyone looking for a cutting-edge portable upgrade today, especially based on Intel processors, will probably be keeping their powder dry for news of the exciting mobile refreshes that are frequently leaking.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022)
As a prototype, this machine might have been passed around, poked, and prodded a lot, so there is some wear present. For example, the listing mentions two screen flaws: a noticeable black dot (group of stuck pixels?), and some irregular screen shading on part of the display panel. Also, the webcam doesn't open, but that is expected as a driver issue. The seller asserts that the ThinkPad's flaws "does not really impact everyday use." To sweeten the deal, it is claimed that the $1,999 asking price is "about $1200 below the released price," and a matching unreleased stylus, which would retail at $100, is included in the sale."
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/m...-inch-prototype-listed-for-dollar1999-on-ebay
|CPU
|Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 U-series
|Display
|16.3-inch, 2024 x 2560 foldable OLED, 12-inch diagonal in laptop mode
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe (integrated)
|RAM
|Up to 32GB LPDDR5
|Storage
|Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
|Battery
|48 WHr (optional extra 16 WHr battery in some configurations)
|Camera
|5 megapixel, infrared
|Networking
|Wi-Fi 6E, Optional 5G Sub 6 and LTE, Bluetooth 5.2
|Release Date
|Nov-22!
|Starting Price
|$2,499
