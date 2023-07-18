Stolen? Prototype of Missing Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Listed for $1,999 on eBay

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
10,493
"One last warning is given to potential buyers, asking them not to tinker with the driver, BIOS, or system updates as changes might upset the prototype's current state of functionality. No returns will be accepted, says the seller.
Now we are more than halfway through 2023, and rival 17-inch foldable devices have been available for some time, it is feasible that the ThinkPad X1 Fold (16.3-inch) might never be released in the form outlined above. Anyone looking for a cutting-edge portable upgrade today, especially based on Intel processors, will probably be keeping their powder dry for news of the exciting mobile refreshes that are frequently leaking.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022)
CPUUp to 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 U-series
Display16.3-inch, 2024 x 2560 foldable OLED, 12-inch diagonal in laptop mode
GraphicsIntel Iris Xe (integrated)
RAMUp to 32GB LPDDR5
StorageUp to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
Battery48 WHr (optional extra 16 WHr battery in some configurations)
Camera5 megapixel, infrared
NetworkingWi-Fi 6E, Optional 5G Sub 6 and LTE, Bluetooth 5.2
Release DateNov-22!
Starting Price$2,499
As a prototype, this machine might have been passed around, poked, and prodded a lot, so there is some wear present. For example, the listing mentions two screen flaws: a noticeable black dot (group of stuck pixels?), and some irregular screen shading on part of the display panel. Also, the webcam doesn't open, but that is expected as a driver issue. The seller asserts that the ThinkPad's flaws "does not really impact everyday use." To sweeten the deal, it is claimed that the $1,999 asking price is "about $1200 below the released price," and a matching unreleased stylus, which would retail at $100, is included in the sale."

1689650618522.png

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/m...-inch-prototype-listed-for-dollar1999-on-ebay
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top