Ya'll completely missed the question he asked.. Does he NEED one. Absolutely not....



Popping and otherwise crappy audio just isn't a thing these days.... The Realtek chip on my H97i-Plus sounds great with my Swan M200MKII's.



Not a single difference from my old Xonar Essence STX which is a pretty damn good card. (Went mITX so it no longer fits)



The guy is just trying to play games with normal, clean audio. Let's not overcomplicate this for him or lead him to believe something that just isn't true.

