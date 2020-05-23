Steps to modify and STL file.

griff30
I Lower the Boom!
- Joined
- Jul 15, 2000
- Messages
- 5,626
I have a part I am trying to print for a coffee roaster.
The tool is available on Thingiverse.
https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:854656
Problem is the "cup" of the tool needs to be about 100% inwardly thicker.
I printed it fine and when I used it, it broke, This is with 100% infill ABS. It just cant take too much stress.
Any free programs with guides to make this thinker?
Or anyone want $10 Paypal for a revised STL with a 100% thinker wall?
Not an outwards thicker tool but inward.
I guess you'd need to see it to explain.
Thanks!
The tool is available on Thingiverse.
https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:854656
Problem is the "cup" of the tool needs to be about 100% inwardly thicker.
I printed it fine and when I used it, it broke, This is with 100% infill ABS. It just cant take too much stress.
Any free programs with guides to make this thinker?
Or anyone want $10 Paypal for a revised STL with a 100% thinker wall?
Not an outwards thicker tool but inward.
I guess you'd need to see it to explain.
Thanks!