Steps to modify and STL file.

griff30

griff30

I Lower the Boom!
Joined
Jul 15, 2000
Messages
5,626
I have a part I am trying to print for a coffee roaster.
The tool is available on Thingiverse.
https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:854656

Problem is the "cup" of the tool needs to be about 100% inwardly thicker.
I printed it fine and when I used it, it broke, This is with 100% infill ABS. It just cant take too much stress.

Any free programs with guides to make this thinker?
Or anyone want $10 Paypal for a revised STL with a 100% thinker wall?
Not an outwards thicker tool but inward.
I guess you'd need to see it to explain.

Thanks!
 
modi123

modi123

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 6, 2006
Messages
5,727
I think I can handle that.

To be clear - you mean this part? Inward twice the amount?

1590255952163.png
 
griff30

griff30

I Lower the Boom!
Joined
Jul 15, 2000
Messages
5,626
modi123 said:
I think I can handle that.

To be clear - you mean this part? Inward twice the amount?

View attachment 247666
Click to expand...
Yes.
It needs to be thicker on the inside of that socket.
It's just a bolt that goes through it so there is plenty of clearance. Just that outside rim to be thicker going inwards about twice as thick.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top