Steps to modify and STL file.

I have a part I am trying to print for a coffee roaster.The tool is available on Thingiverse.Problem is the "cup" of the tool needs to be about 100% inwardly thicker.I printed it fine and when I used it, it broke, This is with 100% infill ABS. It just cant take too much stress.Any free programs with guides to make this thinker?Or anyone want $10 Paypal for a revised STL with a 100% thinker wall?Not an outwards thicker tool but inward.I guess you'd need to see it to explain.Thanks!