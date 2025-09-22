  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Stellantis Reports Data Breach

“For Stellantis, protecting customer trust is critical. As the parent company of brands like Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, and Ram, the automaker said safeguarding customer data remains a top priority. While this particular breach was limited to contact information, it serves as another reminder that even indirect vendors can pose risks when handling customer data.

Stellantis has provided reassurance that it is tightening oversight of third-party providers and strengthening cybersecurity defenses across its network. For now, customers are advised to remain cautious, verify all communications, and contact Stellantis through official channels if in doubt.

Source: Stellantis

Source: https://moparinsiders.com/stellantis-reports-data-breach-at-third-party-provider/
https://www.reuters.com/sustainabil...provider-north-american-customers-2025-09-21/
 
