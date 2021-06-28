Steamhide malware in the wild

TheBuzzer said: So based on this it is just used for hosting a malware somewhere.



It uses javascript to decode the file to write the malware into a file somewhere.



Not even sure why javascript allows for writing an exe file to some folder and than running it.







I guess the main point is for virus scanners have more of a hard time finding the malware in a code

Yeah, they believe that this was just a distribution method for a larger attack at a later date, the current stuff out there just updates and lays dormant waiting for the update that actually makes it do something. The type of code and how it's getting in isn't anything new but using a game distribution platform like Steam to host the updates and mask the traffic is completely new and more than a little disturbing.