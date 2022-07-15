Steam Link/ Remote Play and Gsync

So, I have a 5800X, 32GB, 3080 Ti powered PC in another room in the house. The entire house is hardwired, only things not wired are mobile devices.

Living room TV is Sony XR65X90J.

Wanting to use Steam remote play to use the ponies provided by my gaming computer, would like to have VRR/Gsync. Is this possible?

If so, and even if not, please build me a mini itx pc for this purpose to provide a great Steam Link experience.



Thanks!