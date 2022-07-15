Steam Link/ Remote Play and Gsync

alxlwson

So, I have a 5800X, 32GB, 3080 Ti powered PC in another room in the house. The entire house is hardwired, only things not wired are mobile devices.
Living room TV is Sony XR65X90J.
Wanting to use Steam remote play to use the ponies provided by my gaming computer, would like to have VRR/Gsync. Is this possible?
If so, and even if not, please build me a mini itx pc for this purpose to provide a great Steam Link experience.

Thanks!
 
robijito123

I am pretty sure steam link caps at 1080p maybe 4k and 60fps or at least the last time i used it. Best bet to enjoy your rig on fancy display is to move it ;) Or you know build a second rig...
 
alxlwson

robijito123 said:
I am pretty sure steam link caps at 1080p maybe 4k and 60fps or at least the last time i used it. Best bet to enjoy your rig on fancy display is to move it ;) Or you know build a second rig...
Can't build another $4-5k rig lol

No vrr on a video feed, but can do 4k120 HDR with Moonlight. Runs directly on my TV, no need for extra hardware.
 
