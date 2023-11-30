Steam Link now supports playing Steam VR games wirelessly on Meta Quest headsets

Armenius
Looks like a NVIDIA GPU is required?
https://steamcommunity.com/games/593110/announcements/detail/3823053915991825336
Steam said:We're excited to announce the streaming technology of Steam Link is now available on the Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro, allowing you to wirelessly play VR games from your Steam library.
Steam Link is a free app that uses the power of your PC to stream Steam games onto phones, tablets, and TVs — and now, on Meta Quest.
Before you begin: You'll need a router with a wired connection to your PC, and a 5GHz WiFi network for your headset.
Getting started
Minimum requirements
- Make sure Steam and SteamVR are installed and running on your PC
- Note: You may need to restart Steam to confirm you are running the latest version of Steam and SteamVR
- Connect your headset to the same network as your PC
- Download the free Steam Link app to your headset.
- The app will walk you through wirelessly connecting your computer to your headset.
Before you connect, make sure you have:
Recommended (but not required): A broadband internet connection with Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E, and a computer with at least 16 GB RAM and NVIDIA GPU, RTX2070 or better.
- Wi-Fi: 5 GHz minimum, wired connection to PC
- GPUs: NVIDIA (GTX970 or better)
- OS: Windows 10 or newer
- Headset: Meta Quest 2, 3, or Pro