Steam Deck: Overclock & Undervolt Results

I bought a Steam Deck last week. Decided to undervolt and overclock it. I think I got a very good chip. Here's my results.



CPU: -80 mV (did not try -90, not sure if it does anything past -30 mV didn't see any noticible difference in temperature/power)

SOC: -80 mV (did not try -90, not sure if it does anything past -30 mV didn't see any noticible difference in temperature/power)

GFX: -50 mV (crashes at -60 mV in Cyberpunk)



CPU/GFX TDP: 23W

GFX: 2200Mhz (would need a higher TDP to actually hit this in games)

CPU: 4200Mhz (would need a higher TDP to actually hit this in games)



Still toying around with the undervolt since I overclocked it first but played about 1hr of Tekken 7 and 2hrs of Metro Exodus and everything is stable so far.



I'll probably OC the RAM to 6400MT/s today. I'll probably remove the CPU/SOC UV to make sure it can boot with a RAM OC.



Anyone else undervolt/OC the Steam Deck? Post your findings/results if you have, I'd like to learn more about the limits.