[STEAM] Borderlands deal - 90% off

That is one thing that has always been good about steam. Bundles generally subtract the cost of bits you already own. Its a nice way sometimes to get addon content for older titles when you buy the bundle version of a sequel.
 
I think I have everything for free from Epic Games weekends. I don't really like these games, but it's a nice sale, though.
 
Individual price of the 27 items you don't already have: $299.78
Bundle discount: 90%
Your cost: $30.00
Here's what you save by buying this bundle: $269.78
 
chaikovski2002 said:
Individual price of the 27 items you don't already have: $299.78
Bundle discount: 90%
Your cost: $30.00
Here's what you save by buying this bundle: $269.78
Click to expand...
I was missing 14 items valued at $125.33.
91% discount came to $13.99, so I pulled the trigger and now own everything.
Fabulous deal!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top