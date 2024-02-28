[Steam] Blackwake FTP

CAD4466HK
Blackwake has now gone FTP.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/420290/Blackwake/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sgnb2z_kwVE
- Fire cannons, sink ships or board them with FPS combat
- 54 Players, small and large ships. Crews up to 13 players
- Maintain your ship, make repairs, reload & resupply cannons
- A large selection of weapons to snipe, slice and blow away nasty pirates
- Captain a vessel through nomination, issue orders to yer' crew & fight tactically on the sea
- 3 Game modes of TDM, Siege (fort attack/defend) & Capture the Booty
- Navigate maps with variation. Different weather, time of day, avoid volcano eruptions & Icebergs
- Customize your Character and Ship by leveling your rank!
