[Steam] Blackwake FTP

Blackwake has now gone FTP.


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/420290/Blackwake/

  • Fire cannons, sink ships or board them with FPS combat
  • 54 Players, small and large ships. Crews up to 13 players
  • Maintain your ship, make repairs, reload & resupply cannons
  • A large selection of weapons to snipe, slice and blow away nasty pirates
  • Captain a vessel through nomination, issue orders to yer' crew & fight tactically on the sea
  • 3 Game modes of TDM, Siege (fort attack/defend) & Capture the Booty
  • Navigate maps with variation. Different weather, time of day, avoid volcano eruptions & Icebergs
  • Customize your Character and Ship by leveling your rank!


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sgnb2z_kwVE
 
