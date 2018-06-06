State of Decay 2 Video Card Performance Review

THUMPer said: I beat State of Decay 1 with a trainer hack. hah. Terrible game. maybe this one is different. Click to expand...

Man I will admit i really did not like State of Decay 1.....I couldnt even get half way threw the game and I really tried,But for some damn reason I am really enjoying State of Decay 2. Now I don't think its worth 39.99 or 49.99, I think the 29.99 is a good price point imo.I also thought I would have more issues with a Windows Store game, but I am shocked at how well it runs. Bugs aside (and yes there are quite a few bugs) it's a good game. Just MAKE SURE to use the FOV fix in that ini above.