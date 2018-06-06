FrgMstr
State of Decay 2 Video Card Performance Review
The new game State of Decay 2 is out, running on the Unreal Engine 4. This is an open world zombie survival shooter and is getting a lot of traction with millions of players. We test and compare video card GPU performance in this brand new game. We will find out which cards suite it best at 4K, 1440p, and 1080p resolutions.
