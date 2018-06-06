State of Decay 2 Video Card Performance Review

State of Decay 2 Video Card Performance Review

The new game State of Decay 2 is out, running on the Unreal Engine 4. This is an open world zombie survival shooter and is getting a lot of traction with millions of players. We test and compare video card GPU performance in this brand new game. We will find out which cards suite it best at 4K, 1440p, and 1080p resolutions.

Nice review!!! I just started playing this game, now It does have issues, but I really do like it. You can edit the INI and force Supersampling, which REALLY helps the IQ quite a bit.
 
DX12 does not guarantee much better performance. Sometimes they even make things worse like what happen with warhammer vermintide 2 where AMD GPU have very noticeable frame time issues with DX12 enabled.
 
Possible that AMD traded FPS for more stable frame-time and a better overall experience? Or does the measurement just show too much noise that isn't really felt in game play? In general, I'd think I'd prefer more consistent frame times vs. absolute FPS. Good write up!
 
This isnt correct
In this game, at 4K "Ultra" settings the highest VRAM usage recorded was 6099MB. That means this game easily eats up well over 4GB at 4K, and even over 6GB. Therefore, a video card with 8GB of VRAM is recommended for 4K gaming in this game.
It isnt over 6GB.
 
Brackle said:
Nice review!!! I just started playing this game, now It does have issues, but I really do like it. You can edit the INI and force Supersampling, which REALLY helps the IQ quite a bit.
Can you elaborate?
 
I beat State of Decay 1 with a trainer hack. hah. Terrible game. maybe this one is different.
 
THUMPer said:
I beat State of Decay 1 with a trainer hack. hah. Terrible game. maybe this one is different.
Man I will admit i really did not like State of Decay 1.....I couldnt even get half way threw the game and I really tried,

But for some damn reason I am really enjoying State of Decay 2. Now I don't think its worth 39.99 or 49.99, I think the 29.99 is a good price point imo.

I also thought I would have more issues with a Windows Store game, but I am shocked at how well it runs. Bugs aside (and yes there are quite a few bugs) it's a good game. Just MAKE SURE to use the FOV fix in that ini above.
 
Do you think the game itself is detecting the native HZ of the monitor itself and is forcing the frame rate at 60?
 
Virtual_Bomber said:
Do you think the game itself is detecting the native HZ of the monitor itself and is forcing the frame rate at 60?
I honestly think so. I am running a 144hz Gsync monitor, and I can confirm that it is working. (I have no direct evidence other than the fact that am I getting no tearing and its super smooth).

I usually leave my video settings at fullscreen windowed, and desktop resolution. So I can tell its running at 1440p and 144hz.
 
Thanks for the article. We're in a sorry ass state where we're struggling for 60 fps and have to use vsync. If I wanted to spend a stupid amount of money, which I don't, there's nothing on the market for the 4k@120+ crowd
 
In regards to frametimes, certain games greatly benefit from disabling V-Sync in-game and forcing it via the Nvidia/AMD control panel.

(results easily proven and replicated using FRAFS)

It's a total crapshoot though. Some games, it does nothing; other games, it works wonders.
 
Developer Undead Labs has unveiled State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition, a thoroughly reworked and expanded version of its popular multiplayer zombie survival game that's heading to PC and Xbox One on Friday, March 13th...

 
