Man, exciting.. we got so-called "AI" as ubiquitous and now Quantum is just around the corner... scoping out QuTip, Cirq, and Qiskit Quantum Toolkits
"This week, QC Ware is unveiling a quantum-inspired software platform called Promethium that will simulate chemical molecules — to see how they interact with things like protein — on a traditional computer using GPUs. The software can cut simulation time from hours to minutes for molecules of 100 atoms, and months to hours for molecules of up to 2000 atoms, compared with existing software solutions, said QC Ware's head of quantum chemistry Robert Parrish...
In the past 18 months, quantum software startups including SandBoxAQ — an Alphabet spinoff — raised about $1 billion, according to data firm PitchBook. To be sure, development of this technology is nascent and these startups must work hard to convince some prospective clients. SandBoxAQ CEO Jack Hidary said it was only 24 months ago that AI chips became powerful enough to simulate hundreds of thousands of chemical interactions simultaneously. It developed a quantum-inspired algorithm for biopharma simulation on Google's AI chip called a Tensor Processing Unit (TPU)..."
Source: https://slashdot.org/story/23/04/23/0316204/startups-are-using-gpus-to-simulate-quantum-computers
