Starship Troopers : Terran Command

Should have added the video
Looks like fun. Reminds me of Syrian warfare a bit but with Starship Troopers.\
Only thing I'm worried about is the bodies disappearing... I want to see massive piles like in the movie, framerates be damned!
Came out end of 1997 .Bold to lead with visuals worse than the movie from 1996.
Came out end of 1997 .
Best shower scene ever.
Does service really guarantee citizenship???
what they really need is a L4D style game but in this universe. Allow like 20+ people to band together and kill bugs.
Was going to say. The movie was schlock and fun, but let's seriously start treating the source material with respect. Stop creating content based on the movies, please. Thanks!Meh, give me something based upon the actual book. FPS powered armor taking on bugs.