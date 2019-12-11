Starship Troopers : Terran Command

Krenum

d648c904117711c124e32791e91146cd312e5dfa.jpg






Would you like to know more?
Developer Website
https://www.slitherine.com/game/starship-troopers-terran-command




https://steamcommunity.com/app/1202130
d31c1c027bfcb7a31f60a8e35c04263bfbfc7b63_960x311.jpg
 
Last edited:
N4CR

Should have added the video ;)
Looks like fun. Reminds me of Syrian warfare a bit but with Starship Troopers.\
Only thing I'm worried about is the bodies disappearing... I want to see massive piles like in the movie, framerates be damned!


fhd997SPT_Neil_Patrick_Harris_002.jpg
 
Krenum

N4CR said:
Should have added the video ;)
Looks like fun. Reminds me of Syrian warfare a bit but with Starship Troopers.\
Only thing I'm worried about is the bodies disappearing... I want to see massive piles like in the movie, framerates be damned!


Hope so, Ive always wanted a Starship Troopers RTS game.
 
DooKey

Meh, give me something based upon the actual book. FPS powered armor taking on bugs.
 
Armenius

DooKey said:
Meh, give me something based upon the actual book. FPS powered armor taking on bugs.
Click to expand...
Was going to say. The movie was schlock and fun, but let's seriously start treating the source material with respect. Stop creating content based on the movies, please. Thanks!
 
