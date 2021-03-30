Staring into the Void - Need Help Listing Disk Names

Code: sysctl -n kern.disks

Code: da0 ada0 cd0

I've been writing some script utilities for hard drives, with the intention of having a non-graphical, quick to boot, text menu-driven system to perform operations such as SMART tests and secure erase. I had been using FreeBSD to develop, but the incompatibility with many HP UEFI implementations makes this not the best choice. I have been looking into Void Linux, as it provides a very basic install with no GUI as I desire.There are certain commands that I use in the script that are different between Void Linux and FreeBSD, but I have been able to find the counterpart to most. One command I have used that i am having problems with is one that pulls just the drive device names, excluding CD-ROM devices.On FreeBSD, I can runto get output like:On the Linux installations I have worked with (both Void and Ubuntu) the kern.disks sysctl does not exist, and I cannot find any equivalent. Everything I have found through searching is a utility that returns far more information than I need, and would require complex processing to get just the device names.Any advise on the best way to extract this information in Linux?