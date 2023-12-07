Armenius
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2014
- Messages
- 40,077
A real-time tactical strategy game set in the Stargate universe, from the creators of Starship Troopers: Terran Command and Warhammer 40,000: Gladius. Comes out December 12. There is a free demo available.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/stargate-timekeepers
https://www.gog.com/en/game/stargate_timekeepers
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1523650/Stargate_Timekeepers/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_2A6cnnO-vw
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_IPmJ5m8dg
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IYIHjcza_eI
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=agBo-m9W-RU
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LzOTuBckaGc
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ij9D-0uBVsc
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/stargate-timekeepers
https://www.gog.com/en/game/stargate_timekeepers
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1523650/Stargate_Timekeepers/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_2A6cnnO-vw
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_IPmJ5m8dg
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IYIHjcza_eI
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=agBo-m9W-RU
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LzOTuBckaGc
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ij9D-0uBVsc