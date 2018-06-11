Blade-Runner
https://www.pcgamer.com/bethesda-announces-space-faring-rpg-starfield/Yeah...that said.....nothing.
Near the end of Bethesda's press conference at E3 2018, Todd Howard put to rest rumors that have existed for years and announced Starfield. The oft-rumored game is speculated to be set in the Fallout universe, albeit much further into the future. Obviously that makes sense, considering Starfield is said to be a space-faring RPG, something confirmed by the short teaser trailer which showed a space station orbiting a planet.
There's not much else to it other than a brief mention that it will be singleplayer. No release date, no concrete information, but it's still an exciting prospect. "It's our first wholly original franchise in 25 years," Howard explained. "Starfield is a game that we have spent years thinking about and working on. Something we feel uniquely positioned to pull off and that we're incredibly excited about."
It's not much to go on, but it'll be interesting to see what, if anything, Bethesda will say in the near future about Starfield.
I have heard this rumor before (at least Fallout is way way way before ESO)...but confused on the Starfield rumor. Hows does a civilization go from technology (pre and post apocalyptic) to no technology and replace it with magic? If the rumor is true...they better have a damn good explanation on that...and not take the ending of Battlestar Galactica where all the ships go into a sun.It will be interesting to see if the rumor of Starfield somehow bridging and marrying the Fallout and ESO universes ends up being true. (look that up)
Almost every game is consolized, it's the state of gaming and has been for some time. It's not the worst thing, basically console control schemes and performance dictate a lot of the design and that's never going to change for any multi platform game. This game is probably 2 years out but I'd be willing to bet there is a 100% chance it is released on PC.Is this actually confirmed for PC? Bethesda games are still way too consolized for me in general.
I am going to gamble and say it be released next year. Honestly...I was underwhelmed at Bethseda this year. For the past couple E3's, games they showed during the event, were released that year...that is not the case this year for the most part. They "claim" this game been in development for a while, so I would expect to see it next year if they really don't want to piss off there fans. Just my 2 cents...could be totally wrong.Almost every game is consolized, it's the state of gaming and has been for some time. It's not the worst thing, basically console control schemes and performance dictate a lot of the design and that's never going to change for any multi platform game. This game is probably 2 years out but I'd be willing to bet there is a 100% chance it is released on PC.
FixedIs this actually confirmed for PC? Bethesda games are still bad games for me in general.
Lol I sort of agree with you change. I LOVE the concept of their games but hate their execution and find their concessions to console gaming more egregious than other software companies. My friend is a full on Bethesda fan boy and my dislike of their games drives him bonkers.Fixed